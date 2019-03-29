× Kutztown University officials: Student has been diagnosed with suspected case of mumps

KUTZTOWN, Berks County — A student at Kutztown University has been diagnosed with a suspected case of mumps, the school said in a message to the campus community.

The student will remain at home until cleared by a doctor, the university says. It will take time before testing can officially confirm the diagnosis, according to the university.

University staff will remain in contact with the state Department of Health to monitor the situation, school officials say.