Kutztown University officials: Student received negative test result for suspected case of mumps

KUTZTOWN, Berks County — Update: Kutztown University’s medical staff has received a negative test result for the suspected mumps case, according to officials.

There are currently no cases of mumps at the university, officials say.

Officials add, “We continue to encourage our community to take proper precautions to reduce their chances of contracting the disease.”

Previous: A student at Kutztown University has been diagnosed with a suspected case of mumps, the school said in a message to the campus community.

The student will remain at home until cleared by a doctor, the university says. It will take time before testing can officially confirm the diagnosis, according to the university.

University staff will remain in contact with the state Department of Health to monitor the situation, school officials say.