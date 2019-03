Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lancaster - The 2019 Major League Baseball season is underway and expectations are high in the "City of Brotherly Love." Phillies legend Matt Stairs, recently made a stop in Lancaster to talk to season ticket holders of the Barnstormers. Stairs took some time to speak with FOX43 about the 2019 edition of the Phillies, his thoughts on the lineup, expectations and of course a quick story of his 2008 NLCS home run against the Dodgers.