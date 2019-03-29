Mission BBQ honors Vietnam Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - Veterans were honored at Mission BBQ on Friday for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Every day at noon, restaurant employees sing the national anthem to thank veterans for their service.

“I really appreciate the love and the respect that these folks have for us," said Vietnam War Veteran Victor Miller.

“These men and women went and fought in a war and died for our country, " said Mission BBQ's General Manager Chris McCullough.

"So this is our way, Mission Barbecue’s way, to honor them and thank them and officially 'welcome them home'.”

The Lebanon VA Medical Center also gave pins to the veterans.

The restaurant will continue to serve free sandwiches to vets until 10 p.m Friday.