Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University Park, Centre County - The Penn State Nittany Lions are in the midst of spring practice and it should come as no surprise that competition is the driving force every day at practice in the Lions' quest to become "elite".

FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski caught up with the Lions at practice to this week. Watch the video above to here from cornerback John Reid, wide receiver K.J. Hamler and head coach James Franklin.