Penn State Health holds groundbreaking ceremony for third acute care hospital

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Penn State Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for its third hospital, Hampden Medical Center, that's expected to open in the summer of 2021.

The $200 million facility will be located in the Wentworth Corporate Center at the intersection of Good Hope and Wertzville Roads in Hampden Township. It will feature 108 inpatient beds, an emergency department, physician offices, various specialty inpatient services, image and lab services and complete medical and surgical capabilities, the health system said in a news release. An outpatient medical office building will also be attached to the medical center.