Pirates place Lonnie Chisenhall, Jordan Lyles on Injured List, select contract of Melky Cabrera

Posted 8:43 AM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44AM, March 29, 2019

BRADENTON, FL - MARCH 09: Lonnie Chisenhall #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates heads to the clubhouse during a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at LECOM Park on March 9, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. The Twins won 10-1. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– Early season injuries will shelve a pair of the Pirates’ off season pickups.

The team has placed IF/OF Lonnie Chisenhall and P Jordan Lyles on the Injured List.

Chisenhall, 30, is suffering from a broken hand, while Lyles, 28, is battling discomfort on his right side.

To replace Chisenhall, the Pirates selected the contract of OF Melky Cabrera to take his place on the active roster.

Cabrera, 34, signed a minor league deal with the Pirates this off season, and will now have a chance to claim some early season playing time.

