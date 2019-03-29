Police investigate death of Lancaster County Prison inmate

Posted 3:18 PM, March 29, 2019, by

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police are investigating the death of a Lancaster County Prison inmate, according to a news release issued Friday from the Office of the County Commissioners on behalf of the prison.

The news release said that an inmate, identified as Earle Carrion-Cruz, was observed around 5:30 p.m. Thursday falling to the floor of a housing unit.

Carrion-Cruz because unresponsive and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital via ambulance. He was pronounced dead at approximately 7 p.m.

No additional details were released pertaining to the inmate’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.