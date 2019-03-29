× Police investigate death of Lancaster County Prison inmate

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police are investigating the death of a Lancaster County Prison inmate, according to a news release issued Friday from the Office of the County Commissioners on behalf of the prison.

The news release said that an inmate, identified as Earle Carrion-Cruz, was observed around 5:30 p.m. Thursday falling to the floor of a housing unit.

Carrion-Cruz because unresponsive and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital via ambulance. He was pronounced dead at approximately 7 p.m.

No additional details were released pertaining to the inmate’s death.