Regional opening day of Trout season set for Saturday, March 30

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA-- Regional opening day of Trout season is set for this weekend.

The fishing season will officially begin on Saturday, March 30 for 18 of Pennsylvania's southeastern counties.

A separate Statewide Opening Day will happen in two weeks, on April 13.

This year, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock 3.2 million trout into 707 streams and 127 lakes statewide. Stocking occurs throughout the pre-season and in-season, with a limited number of fall season stockings to replenish the most popular waterways and ice fishing hot spots.

To participate, anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License and a Trout/Salmon Permit, available at www.gonefishingpa.com or at more than 700 issuing agents. Youth anglers (ages 15 and under) do not require licenses or permits.

Anglers can keep up to five trout per day, with a minimum size of 7 inches.

Tim Schaeffer, the Executive Director of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on the beginning of Trout season.

The 2019 PFBC Trout Stocking Schedule can be found at www.fishandboat.com.