Showers drying up tonight and temperatures soaring Saturday afternoon!

SHOWERS ENDING: After a wet and dreary start to Friday morning, showers will be drying up this afternoon. Light, but steady rain continues to fall until about 3 PM and we dry up after that. Temperatures will have no trouble warming into the low 60s this afternoon given the warm start to the day. Unfortunately, the cloud cover stays with us even after the rain showers stop. Temperatures tonight don’t cool much thanks to cloud cover again acting as a blanket. Light southerly winds tonight will be picking up as we head into the weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be a tale of two seasons with temperatures quickly crashing by Sunday afternoon.

A TALE OF TWO SEASONS: The warming trend we’ve been on continues into the weekend with temperatures likely to peak on Saturday afternoon. It is likely we see more clouds than not Saturday, but its still possible a few peeks of sunshine sneak through. With strong southerly flow picking up, our temperatures will soar into the low 70s Saturday afternoon! Dry conditions should persist through the day, although there is a small chance we see an isolated shower early Saturday morning. After that, a strong cold front crosses through late Saturday night bringing our next chance for some wet weather. Rain showers come to an end early Sunday morning, leaving behind much cooler air to settle in. By Sunday afternoon, we will likely be dropping into the upper 40s. Although we start the next work week off on a cool note, we will be anticipating another warm up mid to late week!

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK: We will once again dip back into the below average pool to start off the next work week, but warmer temperatures are in the 7-day forecast! We will likely remain cool for Monday and Tuesday, but overall we will be on a warming trend. Temperatures will like be stuck in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday despite sunshine and generally calm conditions. We finally make some headway by mid week as we climb back into the upper 50s, but we really have to wait until Thursday and Friday to make some traction into the low to mid 60s.

