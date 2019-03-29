× Three men facing charges after armed robbery in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three Washington D.C. area men are facing charges and a third is wanted after an armed robbery.

Gerard Gaffney, 19, and David Marable, 18, are facing robbery and reckless driving, among other related charges.

On March 28 around 4:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the Rite Aid store on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg for an armed robbery.

Employees told police that three black men dressed in dark clothing entered the store, demanded prescription medication, and cash.

According to the employees, a firearm was brandished during the robbery.

While en route to the store, police received information that the suspect’s vehicle was traveling south on East Park Drive toward Derry Street.

Police responded to the area and intercepted a dark colored sedan traveling on East Park Drive.

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled east at a high rate of speed before crashing a short time later at the intersection of 63rd and Derry Streets.

Three suspects were taken into custody, and a fourth was able to flee on foot and remains at large.

One of the suspects is a 17-year-old juvenile whose name is currently being withheld.

All of the suspects are from the Washington D.C. area.

Once placed into custody, Marable was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

All three suspects were placed in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail.