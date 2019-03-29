× Warrant issued for man accused of firing shots outside of Manheim Township boxing gym

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man accused of firing shots outside of a gym in Manheim Township.

It’s alleged that Alfred Hicks fired shots outside of Nye’s BOXING Gym, located on Marshal Avenue, on Saturday.

Police say they received a report of shots fired from the gym just after 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found numerous spent shell casings on the ground as well as live ammunition. Police note that an after-hours party was occurring at the time inside the gym.

There were no injuries or reports of any damage.

The warrant charges Hicks with persons not to posses a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, court documents show.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hicks should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 ext. 0.