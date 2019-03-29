Warrant issued for man accused of firing shots outside of Manheim Township boxing gym

Posted 3:01 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:02PM, March 29, 2019

Alfred Hicks

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man accused of firing shots outside of a gym in Manheim Township.

It’s alleged that Alfred Hicks fired shots outside of Nye’s BOXING Gym, located on Marshal Avenue, on Saturday.

Police say they received a report of shots fired from the gym just after 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found numerous spent shell casings on the ground as well as live ammunition. Police note that an after-hours party was occurring at the time inside the gym.

There were no injuries or reports of any damage.

The warrant charges Hicks with persons not to posses a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, court documents show.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hicks should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 ext. 0.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.