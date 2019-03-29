× Woman defrauds senior citizen out of more than $100K in cash and property, police allege

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman has been charged with theft by deception after police say she defrauded an Ephrata resident out more than $100,000 in cash and property.

The victim, a senior citizen with poor eyesight, relied on Norma Harbold to fill out her checks to pay bills. And for over a year, Harbold — of West Earl Township — entered her own name in the “pay to the order of” line, taking $2,750 for herself unbeknownst to the victim, police allege.

In doing so, police say that the victim’s bills were not paid which caused a parcel of land in Denver owned by the victim to be sold at a sheriff’s sale. The land was appraised at $110,000.

Police allege that Harbold defrauded the victim out of $112,750.