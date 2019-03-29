× York man accused of sexually assaulting teenager

YORK — A York man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Lynn Watts, 40, faces a slew of charges including statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, court documents show.

The victim reported to police that Watts asked her to have sexual intercourse with him between November 2017 and November 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, police spoke with individuals who saw “disturbing actions” between the two.

Watts has been confined to York County Prison after failing to post bail.