Drastic temperature swings over the next 24 hours as chilly air returns!

A TALE OF TWO SEASONS: From summer-like temperatures today to the 40s tomorrow we go! Our weekend started out nothing short of gorgeous, mild, and dry! Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 70s across the are with southerly to southeasterly winds. We saw some sunshine today, although it was that milky sunshine with high clouds not allowing for clear skies. Pushing into tonight, a cold front will cross the area bringing an end to the gorgeous weather from today. Rain showers arrive late tonight around 3 AM – 4 AM, but will be clearing out early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be dropping through the day tomorrow, but tonight should still remain mild. By tomorrow afternoon, we will be struggling to hold onto upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will be clearing through the day allowing for brighter weather by the afternoon.

CHILLY START TO NEXT WEEK: Unfortunately, we look to fall back onto the below average temperature trend for the start of the next work week. Thanks to the cold front that will be crossing tonight, much chillier conditions will settle back in for the next couple of days. Highs will be stuck back in the low 50s, and potentially even upper 40s in some of the higher terrain. Although plenty of sunshine will accompany the cooler temperatures, it will still feel quite chilly. Overnight lows in the coming days will also drop back into the 20s! We push into the new month of April on a chilly note.

WARMING TREND: Even though we start off the next week on a chilly note, there are warmer days to look forward to! We won’t quite be getting into the 70s we experienced today, but there are 60s again in the forecast! Every day we will be tacking on a few extra degrees as the trough that brings us the cooler air exits. Replacing the trough will be a strong ridge building again bringing warmer temperatures our way. They do again get washed away by rain showers by the end of the work week!

Have a spectacular and summery Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash