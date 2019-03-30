× Numerous roads closed for police incident in downtown Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG BOROUGH, Franklin County – Several streets are closed in downtown Chambersburg for a police incident.

South Main Street is closed from Washington to Catherine. The first block of West Liberty is closed and the 100 blocks of East Liberty Street is also closed to traffic.

Emergency Dispatchers say police were called to the area just after 5 a.m Saturday.

Chambersburg Borough Police Department is investigating the incident.

This story is developing.