Regional opening day of Trout Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA - Trout Season started today in many parts of Pennsylvania.

Many people came out to celebrate the beginning of the Trout Season. Anglers of all ages lined the shores to catch some trout of their own.

This year, the Pennsylvania's Fish and Boat Commission stocked 3.2 million trout into streams and lakes across the area.

Toby Hockenbry was one of many anglers who went out to fish today. He says he looks forward to regional opening day each year.

"It's a great location here in Goldsboro. It's definitely a family day event, first day of Trout Season," said Hockenberry.

The statewide opening day for trout season will begin on April 13.