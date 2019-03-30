Strike Out Homelessness bowling fundraiser in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - Many people helped strike out homelessness at a bowling fundraiser.

Family Promise of Harrisburg Capital Region hosted their annual fundraiser event at Trindle Bowl. The organization helps families gain and maintain stable housing.

Executive Director at Family Promise of Harrisburg Capital Region, Lissette Gonzalez, said that events like this one help eliminate the stigma of homelessness.

"Homelesness really looks like your neighbor. It looks like anyone who's going to work, going to school. So events like these really allow people to normalize the situation, understand what it is that we do, and then also have fun and help at the same token," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez also said around 100 people registered for the event. The organization was able to raise more than five-thousand dollars through sponsorships and registration.