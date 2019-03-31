× 2 people attempt to sell stolen vehicle to undercover investigators

Georgia – Two people are facing a slew of charges after they were bold enough to allegedly steal a vehicle and attempt to sale it, according to investigators in Bartow County.

Kimberly Smith and Nicholas Brown were arrested during an undercover investigation involving the Sheriff’s Office and Cartersville Drug Task Force. Smith and Brown believed they were selling the vehicle to an ordinary citizen, but as it turns out, it was an undercover investigator.

Cartersville Police said both suspects were arrested while in possession of other stolen items and illegal drugs.

The suspects face the following charges:

Kimberly Smith

Theft by receiving a stolen vehicle Theft by receiving Theft by bringing stolen property into state Possession of methamphetamine Fugitive from justice

Nicholas Brown

Theft by receiving a stolen vehicle Theft by receiving Theft by bringing stolen property into state Possession of methamphetamine Possession of marijuana (less than an ounce) Obstruction False name and date of birth Forgery 2nd degree Affixing a plate to misrepresent the identity of a vehicle Driving while license suspended