3rd Annual Special Olympics Swim Meet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. -- Students at Elizabethtown College hosted their third annual Special Olympics swim meet Sunday.

College athletes from across the state were paired with special olympians who competed at the swim meet. The event has continued to double in size each year. Organizers said when they started this event only 30 swimmers participated, but Sunday, 125 students came out to compete.

"Almost every single one of our student organizations or teams, all athletics teams have a service project," Carl Strikwerda, President of Elizabethtown College, said. "And this is one were athletic teams from all across of our program coming together to make this happen."

"this is just athletes supporting other athletes," Allison Plotts, Vice President of the Special Olympics event, said. "Yeah we really want to hype them up. We want to get them out, they're competing. They want to win gold. They're so determined."

Those who won will have a chance to advance to the national competition.