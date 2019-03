× Bicyclist struck by driver in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Adams County – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle, Thursday evening.

According to State Police, 21-year-old Maddison Evans was distracted when she rear-ended 35-year-old Jason Sheely’s bicycle along Brickcrafters road.

Investigators say Sheely was thrown 50 feet from the crash.

Sheely was taken to York Hospital to treat injuries according to police.