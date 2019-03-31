Carlisle teacher named National VFW high school teacher of the year

KANSAS CITY, MO – On Friday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. selected Carlisle High School history teacher, Kevin Wagner, as the 2019 Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. Wagner along with two other national recipients will head to Orlando, Florida in July for the 120th VFW National Convention. There each recipient will receive a $1,000 award for professional development and $1,000 for their school. The VFW released this statement:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is pleased to announce Kevin Wagner, an advanced placement history teacher at Carlisle high School in Carlisle, Pa., has been selected for its 2019 Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award at the high school level.

Kevin Wagner, an advanced placement history teacher at Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Penn., was chosen to represent the high school level for his dedication to honoring the memory of America’s veterans. Through his “Silent Heroes” project, students explore the life and service of a local World War II veteran killed at Normandy and create a webpage preserving their legacy.

Last year Wagner’s project expanded to identify local Vietnam War veterans, leading to the construction of a Vietnam Wall of Honor which displays the names of more than 213 veterans and 10 flag cases in honor of the former students killed during the war. VFW Post 477 and its Auxiliary in Carlisle, Pa., sponsored Wagner.

“Students who are lucky enough to have teachers like Kevin develop a deep sense of patriotism and understand the values and freedoms upon which our nation was founded,” said VFW National Commander B.J. Lawrence. “The VFW is honored to recognize the vital role America’s educators play in nurturing and encouraging the civic-minded leaders of tomorrow.”

Post 477 Commander Rick Olson noted that the Post is extremely proud of Kevin for his dedication to generate patriotism and a growing appreciation among students for freedom.