Cooler temperatures return with a nice dry stretch of weather ahead!

COOL START TO WORK WEEK: We had a gorgeous first half of the weekend, but unfortunately Mother Nature had to give us a reality check. We are not in the summer season yet, and mid 70s are significantly above average for this time of year. A cold front crossed the area early Sunday and brought back chillier temperatures, and while we have been dropping through the day we still had some mild air with us this morning. Tonight, temperatures will be crashing into the low 30s and 20s under mainly clear skies and calm winds. Tomorrow will likely be the coolest day we see during the work week with high temperatures stuck in the upper 40s to about 50. Plenty of sunshine should make for a relatively nice, but chilly start to the work week.

WARMING UP AGAIN: We only have to take on a few days of cooler than normal temperatures before we warm back up into the 60s. We continue to monitor a coastal system that at this time doesn’t look to bring us any rain, but a slight shift westward of the system could mean some overnight shower activity Tuesday night. Aside from that, we should be mainly dry until the end of the work week. Temperatures slowly tack on a few degrees each day as another ridge builds. Warmer temperatures return by mid week with widespread 60s likely through the latter half of the work week!

NICE DRY STRETCH AHEAD: Aside from the minimal chance for some rain showers Tuesday night which looks very unfavorable, our next chance for rain showers will be Thursday night into Friday. That gives us a nice dry stretch! Even with cooler temperatures, bright sunshine should make for a decent start to the work week. We could build back a bit of cloud cover late on Tuesday as that coastal system skirts off to our east, but mainly sunny skies are to be expected for the majority of the work week.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash