Hershey Garden hosts free community day, Gardenfest

Posted 11:32 PM, March 31, 2019, by

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Many people celebrated all things spring and caught a glimpse of dozens of butterflies at the Hershey Gardens.

Hershey hosted its free community day, Gardenfest, today. Many local gardening organizations were there, and showed off different exhibits. About one-thousand people come to the Gardenfest each year.

Program Manager, Megan Talley, said the event serves as a relaxing attraction for park visitors.

"It has flowers, it's more relaxing. I think that's what people enjoy about it, that it's a tranquil trip. So, they're coming in here to kind of enjoying nature and take a little bit of slower pace than maybe another attraction in Hershey. So, I think they come to just get a little quiet time and a piece of calm," said Talley.

Organizers say more flowers like tulips and daffodils will bloom at the end of April.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.