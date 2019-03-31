Hershey Garden hosts free community day, Gardenfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Many people celebrated all things spring and caught a glimpse of dozens of butterflies at the Hershey Gardens.

Hershey hosted its free community day, Gardenfest, today. Many local gardening organizations were there, and showed off different exhibits. About one-thousand people come to the Gardenfest each year.

Program Manager, Megan Talley, said the event serves as a relaxing attraction for park visitors.

"It has flowers, it's more relaxing. I think that's what people enjoy about it, that it's a tranquil trip. So, they're coming in here to kind of enjoying nature and take a little bit of slower pace than maybe another attraction in Hershey. So, I think they come to just get a little quiet time and a piece of calm," said Talley.

Organizers say more flowers like tulips and daffodils will bloom at the end of April.