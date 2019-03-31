Local runner raising money for charity to run in London Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, York County -- With the start of spring, starts the marathon season.

In less than a month, one local runner takes a trip overseas to the U.K., to compete in the London Marathon.

Claudine Godfrey of Windsor, has a goal to run six of the worlds most renown marathons, called the "big six."

Already crossing off Boston and the New York City Marathon, off her bucket list. Godfrey is raising money and will run for the Get Kids Going Charity, giving children with disabilities the opportunity to compete in sports.

"I love it ... the experience of the marathon is just really indescribable, once you cross that finish line. You just ran 26-miles, there's nothing else that really compares to it but just the atmosphere and the crowds are great," said Claudine Godfrey, Windsor.

After London, she'll set her sights on the Chicago Marathon in 2020.

The London Marathon is set for April 28th.