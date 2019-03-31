Police issues arrest warrants for two men connected to Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG BOROUGH, Franklin County – Police have issued arrest warrants for two men who are connected to the shooting in downtown Chambersburg, Saturday morning.

Police say Christopher Darby and Ryan Jefferson are both wanted for questioning and are persons of interest.

According to police, an altercation broke out after a party that led to a shooting in downtown Chambersburg. Police say multiple shots were fired and two people were injured.

Both victims were taken to Chambersburg Hospital and later airlifted to other medical facilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chambersburg Police.