Republican Party of Pennsylvania announces candidate for special election

GETTYSBURG, Adams County – Republican conferees from Franklin, Adams, York, Cumberland counties selected Doug Mastriano as the Republican nominee for the 33rd Senatorial District special election. The special election is to replace state Senate seat Richard Alloway II, who retired at the end of February 2019.

Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio made the following statement about Mastriano:

“I want to extend my thanks to the conferees for their work in this process. “Doug Mastriano is the kind of conservative candidate that reflects the values of south-central Pennsylvania and will be a key asset in helping advance the Republican agenda in Harrisburg. “As we have been with special elections across Pennsylvania this year, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania will put every effort behind getting Doug Mastriano elected in May in order to keep a strong majority in the Pennsylvania State Senate.

The special election is scheduled for May 21st.