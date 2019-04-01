A cooler than average day with more clouds and a slight shower east

COOL TUESDAY: Skies are clear this evening and winds die down. Temperatures drop to near 30 degrees. A few spots could be colder. We begin the day with sunshine Tuesday but clouds quickly increase, as a coastal storm slowly tracks northeast. There is a very low chance a shower clips areas to the far south and east Tuesday evening. Otherwise, the day is dry with highs in the lower 50s. Morning clouds give way to plenty of sunshine Wednesday. It is milder, with temperatures getting a boost to the lower 60s. Changes take place, as the next frontal system approaches Thursday. Showers threaten by late afternoon and evening, and continue to be possible through the day Friday. Highs are fall back to the 50s both days, with Friday being the coolest day. A few showers could linger into the very early morning hours Saturday.

QUIET AND WARMING FOR WEEKEND: After a very low threat for wet weather Saturday morning, the rest of the day sees brighter skies and dry conditions. Temperatures are back into the 60s by the afternoon too. Morning lows are milder, in the 40s, both weekend days. More sunshine expected for the second half of the weekend too. It looks like the next shower threat holds off until Monday. It is a tad warmer in the middle 60s for Sunday.

