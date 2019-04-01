Authorities searching for driver in Carlisle police chase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled police.

On March 30 around 2:50 a.m., police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the first block of N. Spring Garden St. in Carlisle.

The vehicle, a pickup truck, fled from police southbound on S. Spring Garden St. into South Middleton Township.

The truck struck a mailbox in the 500 block of S. Spring Garden St. and the pursuit was discontinued by police.

The truck is believed to be an older model Ford that was gray/silver in color. It had a single cab and dark tinted windows with unknown stickers on the back window.

The truck is believed to have damage to the front passenger bumper from striking the mailbox, and the tail gate fell off the vehicle during the pursuit.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and vehicle owner are asked to contact Carlisle Police by submitting a tip or contacting police at 717-243-5252 option 3.