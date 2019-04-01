× Berks County man accused of extorting money from Lancaster County victim

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 39-year-old Berks County man has been charged with theft by extortion after Manheim Township Police say he threatened to expose a victim’s secret if he did not pay him money.

Jose A. Galindo allegedly extorted the victim into paying him $1,200 in October 2018, police say.

In November, Galindo threatened the victim again, this time asking for a payment of $1,500, according to police. Galindo was arrested when he showed up to collect the money, police say.

A search of Galindo at the time of the arrest revealed he was in possession of marijuana, police say. He was charged with that offense as well.