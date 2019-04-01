× No injuries suffered after fire at Henry Molded Products, Inc. in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– No injuries were suffered after a fire at Henry Molded Products, Inc.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. at the business on N. 16th Street in West Lebanon Township.

According to sources at the scene, the fire was caused by a failure to clean an exhaust system that ended up overheating.

The flames were spotted by a passer by, leading to a quick response.

Despite wind helping to fuel the flames, crews were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

Interior insulation was damaged, but no one was injured in the fire.