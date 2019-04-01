× Federer defeats Isner to win 101st career singles title at Miami Open

Roger Federer defeated defending champion John Isner in straight sets at the Miami Open on Sunday to win his 101st career singles title.

Federer won the match — his fourth Miami crown — 6-1, 6-4 in just 64 minutes, according to the ATP.

“I think I was very clear on how I wanted to play, so I think that helped that I was able to not just have the plan but then being able to execute,” the 37-year-old Swiss player said, according to the ATP.

“I just can be very happy on either end, return and serve, and that’s why I’m so happy that I was able to produce a performance like this in a finals, because this is what you train for and play for that constantly keeps your level going up as the tournament progresses. And this was my best. I’m very excited.”

Isner, 33, told ATP he had started feeling pain in his foot during the first set of the match.

“It’s a terrible feeling, because you’re on an island out there, and you have no teammates to hide behind. I was going up against the greatest player ever, playing in this incredible atmosphere and my foot’s killing me,” he said.

“Not that I would have won the match, anyways, let’s make that clear, but I think I could have made for a more interesting match and one that was a little more fun. Roger was too good.”

Second only to Jimmy Connors

Federer claimed his 100th title last month with a victory over Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai Championship, describing it as “an absolute dream come true.”

Federer’s longevity has been remarkable.

Since his first title as a 19-year-old, Federer has won at least one trophy in every season since with at least four titles in 16 of the past 18 seasons, including a record 20 grand slam crowns.

He is just the second man — after American Jimmy Connors, who claimed 109 titles — to reach 100 tournament wins, a run he started in 2001 in Milan.