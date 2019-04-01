× Former Shippensburg University defensive back, Brent Grimes, intends to play 13th NFL season

Despite just completing this twelfth NFL season, a former Shippensburg University Red Raider is preparing to play another NFL season.

Brent Grimes, 35, started 13 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, and is currently a free agent.

According to Buccaneers’ beat reporter Greg Auman, Grimes still plans on playing the 2019 season:

Former Bucs cornerback Brent Grimes has not signed yet in NFL free agency but does not intend to retire. He’s 35, spent last three years in Tampa. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 31, 2019

Grimes has started at least 13 games in each of the last seven seasons for the Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

Now, it appears he will be searching for his next team.