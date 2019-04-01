× Lancaster County man to serve 15-30 years in prison for rape of a child and other offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County man will serve 15 to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation after pleading guilty to rape and other sexual abuse of a girl that went on for approximately 10 years, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Valentin Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to several felonies Friday in Lancaster County Court.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker issued the sentence in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, the DA’s office said.

The victim’s mother spoke at sentencing about the devastation caused by the abuse, which happened between 2005 and 2015.