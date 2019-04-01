× Lancaster man accused of stealing check, forging it for $300

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 51-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and forgery after police say he stole a blank company check from his ex-girlfriend and used it to steal $300.

Eric Gamble allegedly wrote the check out to himself and forged the signature of one of the account’s authorized users to transfer the cash to his personal account, Manheim Township Police say.

Gamble allegedly admitted his involvement when questioned by police.