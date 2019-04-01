× Lititz Borough Police announce complimentary continental breakfast with overnight stay in holding cell as April Fools’ Joke

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Lititz Borough Police Department has made an announcement of the implementation of a complimentary continental breakfast with any overnight stay in one of the holding cells.

Before you read any further, yes it is an APRIL FOOLS’ joke.

Here is the message the Lititz Borough Police Department posted: