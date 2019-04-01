Man accused of stabbing and killing his boyfriend expected to appear in court

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The Monroe County man accused of killing his boyfriend after an argument at the victim’s home is scheduled to appear in court.

On March 6th police say they found Ian Shannon in his bed with multiple stab wounds.

The accused, 30-year-old Matthew VanZandt is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon for his preliminary hearing relating to the death of his boyfriend, 31-year-old Ian Shannon.

Court documents state that a neighbor initially called 911 after hearing screaming coming from the home.

Police did a welfare check but found no sign of disturbance at the home.

That same morning police say that VanZandt went to Allentown Hospital covered in blood where he admitted to having a knife and that he used that knife to kill his boyfriend.

VanZandt told police he wanted to break things off with Shannon and that Shannon mocked him.

Police say they entered the home and found the couple’s bedroom covered in blood and Shannon stabbed to death on the bed.

VanZandt is currently being held at the Lancaster County Prison without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 Monday afternoon for his preliminary hearing.

