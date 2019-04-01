Monday brings a chilly and a breezy start to the week under plenty of sunshine

CHILLY START TO THE WEEK: The chilly air settles back in for Monday. It’s a frigid start with breezy winds. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, with wind chills feeling like they are lower in the 20s, even the teens in some spots. There are some clouds and even a few lake effect flurries to the west and northwest! Those clouds and flurries clear up and leave plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Expect readings to peak in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. The winds fade through the afternoon. The rest of the night is mostly clear and calm. Overnight lows fall into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Tuesday is a bit milder with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’s still a bit breezy. There’s a small chance for a light shower or two east, but this chance is for the Tuesday night timeframe. Conditions are dry by daybreak. Wednesday brings partly cloudy skies and much milder temperatures. Expect readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There’s still a breeze.

DAMP END TO THE WEEK: Thursday brings increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Most of the day is dry, but a few late day showers are possible. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s. Showers overspread through the night, and they continue into Friday. In fact, expect light showers through the entire day. Temperatures are a bit cooler, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The showers continue through Friday night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There’s some discrepancies on when the showers come to an end, but overall the weekend should turn much drier. Expect some morning showers on Saturday that lead to drier afternoon conditions. The clouds should start to break as well. It’s milder, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s. Sunday is mainly dry too, with some sunshine. Expect temperatures a little bit higher in the 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!