Monroe County man will face trial for stabbing partner to death in Lancaster Township home

LANCASTER — The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his partner at a home in Lancaster Township last month will stand trial for homicide after waiving his preliminary hearing on Monday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew VanZandt, 30, of Monroe County, was in Lancaster County Court Monday afternoon to sign paperwork regarding the waiver, the DA’s office said.

He is accused of repeatedly stabbing Ian Shannon, 31, in his Dickens Drive home on March 6. The two men were allegedly involved in a relationship, and VanZandt had been staying at Shannon’s home.

Shannon was stabbed and slashed numerous times, investigators say. The suspected weapon is in police possession.

After allegedly stabbing Shannon, VanZandt went to a Lehigh County hospital, where he provided information about the killing and his involvement in it, investigators say.