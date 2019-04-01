× Ohio teen hosts Rubik’s cube competition to honor fallen friend

An Ohio teen is hosting a Rubik’s Cube competition to raise money for a foundation named to honor his friend, who died in a tragic accident in 2018.

“Cubing for Kyle 2019”, a Rubik’s Cube competition under the World Cube Association, will raise money for the Kyle Plush Answer the Call Foundation this weekend, according to FOX19 in Ohio.

Adam Chen, 16, a junior at Seven Hills Upper School in Madisonville, Ohio, organized the competition in honor of his friend and former classmate, Kyle Plush, who died from asphyxiation while trapped in his family van on April 10, 2018.

Chen remembers his friend as someone who was always very interested in Rubik’s cubes. He often asked Chen, a Rubik’s cube expert, to solve the cubes in front of him as fast as he could, Chen says.

According to its Facebook page, the Kyle Plush Answer the Call Foundation was founded by Kyle’s family in an effort to improve 911 systems across the United States.

Plush, 16, was trapped inside the van when it flipped on its roof. He made two attempts to call 911 through the voice-activated Siri on his iPhone. He could not reach the phone, which was in his pocket, because his hands were trapped, his family says.

Despite Plush’s description of the van, his location in the Seven Hills School Parking lot, and his pleas for help, 911 dispatchers and police could not locate him in time.

Plush was found by his father, six hours after making his first 911 call, his family says.

For more information on the event or foundation, visit the Kyle Plush Answer the Call Foundation Facebook page.