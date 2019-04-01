× Police investigating theft at church in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft at a church.

On March 31, police responded to a theft call that had occurred at St. John’s Episcopal Church in the first block of N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.

A donation drop box at the church had been broken into, and an undetermined amount of money was stolen.

The theft occurred in the late morning hours on March 31.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.