× Police: Woman caused $4,000 worth of damage to New Cumberland hotel room

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A 20-year-old Marysville woman has been charged with criminal mischief after police say she caused more than $4,000 worth of damage to a New Cumberland hotel room earlier this year.

Hunter Rose Mehalick, of Sun Forest Drive, was charged with the misdemeanor offense after Fairview Township Police were summoned to the Red Carpet Inn on the 300 block of Lewisberry Road on Jan. 24 by the hotel manager.

The manager reported that while inspecting a room registered to Mehalick, he discovered it had been completely destroyed. There was damage done to multiple light fixtures in the room, as well as furniture, according to police.

The damage was estimated at $4,137.

Mehalick was charged via summons, according to police.