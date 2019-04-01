× Police: York County man attacked Giant cashier because he was upset with how his groceries were bagged

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A 55-year-old Fairview Township man is facing an assault charge after police he attacked an employee at a Giant Food Store on York Road earlier this month.

Bradley A. Bower, of Brandt Avenue, is charged with one count of simple assault in the incident, which occurred on Feb. 2.

Police say Bower attacked a cashier after he was upset with the way his groceries were being bagged.