× Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger to undergo heart valve replacement surgery

Rock legend Mick Jagger is set undergo heart valve replacement surgery in New York this week, according to the Drudge Report.

The Rolling Stones’ lead singer is expected to make a full recovery and will be back on stage by the summer, a source told Drudge.

The procedure Jagger is having done has a 95 percent success rate, and Jagger, 75, is reportedly in extraordinary physical condition.

The Rolling Stones announced over the weekend that they were postponing their 17-city North American tour due to Jagger’s health problems.

The tour was supposed to start on April 20 in Miami.