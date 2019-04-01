Students open The D.E.W. Good Academy Cafe in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York - On Monday, students from York Academy Upper School held a ribbon cutting for The D.E.W Good Academy Cafe.

The coffee shop is named after the late Dennis Willman, one of the owners of York Container Company.

“He was very involved with education. So it’s been a very big passion to educate," said Willman's late wife Karen Willman.

The coffee shop is student run with the guidance of a manager. All of the desserts and coffee in the shop are locally sourced. The students planned everything from the business plan to the shop's logo.

“I want people to see that you are capable of anything. So you can do a coffee shop it just takes work," says 8th grader Sarah Gleba.

The cafe' entrance is located in the back of the school, along Codorus Creek.

The shop is opened to the public Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m.