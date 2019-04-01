Tattoo marathon to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa -- Several tattoo artists in Cumberland County have been awake since midnight Monday all to help people in our area.

Mermaid's Mark Tattoo Parlor did a 24-hour marathon to raise money for muscular dystrophy research.

Much like a love-hate relationship, April Fool's Day doesn't always have the best track record, but inside Mermaid's Mark Tattoo Parlor...

"This is probably one of my favorite days of the year," Ronald Carr, said.

His reason is quite literally, no joke.

"I just like helping people," Carr said. "And I like helping people that need it or deserve it and these kids, they deserve it."

Rewind several years ago, when his friend's kid was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. Helping out each year with a fundraiser called, "Ride for Life."

"Meeting the families and parents and seeing what they go through," Carr said. "Just made me realize that I could do something."

And something he did. Fast forward to today.

Today was year 8 of the Parlor's tattoo marathon; his brain child. Seven tattoo artists were inking for 24 hours straight.

"It's a little sore," Mary Brown, who was getting inked, said. It's in a rough spot. It's worth it absolutely. I mean I've been thinking about doing this and the fact that doing it today, here, I mean it's a two and a half hour drive."

Brown and her Fiance have supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association for years. He passed away two years ago.

"This tattoo is actually in memory of him, and it was perfect timing because all of this money goes to MDA," Brown said.

At the end of the day all of the money in their pockets will be donated through "Ride for Life" to summer camps and muscular dystrophy research. They hope to raise $20,000 by the end of the day.

"We've been tattooing for, ya know, how many hours now?" Carr said. "Almost twelve hours already."

And if you ask Liana Nailor, he hasn't missed a beat.

"They're perfect," Nailor said. "They're amazing. They're everything I wanted them to be."

And if you're wondering why April 1st...

"My wife came up with saying, 'you'd be a fool not to show up'," Carr said.