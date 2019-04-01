× Traffic stop leads to drug-dealing charges for Lancaster man

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 23-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and marijuana following an early morning traffic stop on the 1100 block of Marshall Avenue on March 24, Manheim Township Police say.

Diante M. Rivera was charged after police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in a shooting at 6:41 a.m., police say. Officers detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search, which yielded 24 individually packaged baggies of marijuana and eight individually packaged doses of crack cocaine.

Rivera was also in possession of $203 in cash, police say.