Two men apprehended in connection with Saturday shooting in Chambersburg

Two men wanted in connection with a shooting in Chambersburg this past weekend were apprehended Monday on warrants of persons not to possess firearms.

Christopher Darby was arrested by Chambersburg Police at a residence on Powell Drive. Ryan Jefferson, 25, was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Service at a home in Harrisburg.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Jefferson has been charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, terroristic threats and simple assault.

“Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force. The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”

Both men continue to be persons of interest in the active investigation, police say.

Police note that the two victims are in good condition and are expected to make full recoveries.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s shooting should contact Chambersburg Police or submit a tip here.