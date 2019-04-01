× Wilson College president Dr. Barbara K. Mistick will leave her position at end of academic year

CHAMBERSBURG — Wilson College President Dr. Barbara K. Mistick will step down from her post after the end of the 2018-19 academic year, the school announced Monday.

Dr. Mistick became Wilson’s 19th president in 2011. Under her leadership, the College has experienced record student enrollment by reducing tuition and creating a first-of-its-kind student loan buyback program, added academic programs in nursing and other areas of demand, addressed infrastructure and future facilities needs, improved the institution’s marketing and brought coeducation to all areas of the College, the school’s announcement said.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I’d like to thank Dr. Mistick for her deep commitment to our students and to the entire Wilson community,” said Dr. Barbara L. Tenney, chairperson of the Wilson College Board of Trustees. “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside her to bring about positive change to further the College. Her excitement and passion for higher education, and the importance of independent colleges like ours, is evident. With tremendous energy and dedication, she has played an integral role in helping Wilson evolve to meet the ever increasing expectations of today’s student. As we begin to celebrate the College’s Sesquicentennial, I am confident Wilson is well positioned for continued success and the next 150 years.”

Dr. Mistick will join the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) in September as president. With more than 1,000 colleges, universities and associations as members, NAICU is the largest organization representing independent, nonprofit colleges and universities on federal issues. The organization is based in Washington, D.C., and advocates on behalf of its member institutions; provides analysis, insight and guidance on legislation, regulations and policy developments; and devises collective strategies among key stakeholders. As president, Dr. Mistick will serve as ex officio member of the board, officer of the board and CEO of the association. Dr. Mistick will be the fifth president in NAICU’s 42-year history.

“I am very proud of my time at Wilson College and the work we have accomplished together. With the help of all our stakeholders, alumni, students, faculty, staff, former and current trustees and the Chambersburg community, we have repositioned the College and how it presents itself to the community. From reimagining and rededicating the John Stewart Memorial Library, successful public/private partnerships with the Borough of Chambersburg to improve pedestrian safety and rehabilitate Henninger Field, to a new Veterinary Education Center, slated to open the fall of 2019, my eight years have been focused on ways to enhance the student experience,” said Mistick.

The Wilson College Board of Trustees has appointed a committee to conduct a national search for the next president.