Woman arraigned on charges relating to alleged retail theft from York County Walmart

YORK — A Baltimore woman was arraigned Friday on charges relating to the alleged retail theft from a York County Walmart last year.

Miriah Taylor, 27, is accused of stealing $130.19 worth of merchandise from the store on East Market Street on August 11, when she was a York City resident.

A loss prevention officer began watching Taylor via video surveillance as the officer recognized her from a previous retail theft a few years earlier, charging documents say.

As the officer was watching, Taylor allegedly took several clothing items as well as items from the outdoor and automotive departments and placed them in a large bag she was carrying.

The officer told police that Taylor passed all checkout points and exited the store.

A second loss prevention officer confronted Taylor and advised her to come back inside. The officer pulled the bag away from Taylor and she fled.

Taylor has been charged with retail theft and driving on a suspended license.

She was was released on her own recognizance on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 12.